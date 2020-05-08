Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Saturday, May 2, 2020, through Thursday, May 7, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
5.3
Dorsey William Tiger, Jr., of Oklahoma City. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Terrorism hoax.
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Possession of paraphernalia. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Reckless driving. No valid driver’s license.
5.4
Terri Lynn East, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Logan Riley Horn, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Cameron Jacob Enox, of Shidler. Aggravated assault and battery on a police officer that results in maiming.
5.5
Kaylyn Onhail Fuentes, of Broken Arrow. Flight to avoid Tarrant County Texas.
Jared Michael Major, of Mountain Home. Public intoxication.
Taylor Cole Martin, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
5.6
Aaron Michael Struble, of Ponca City. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Obstructing an officer.
Joseph Roger Lynn, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation. Public intoxication.
5.7
James Harrison Harding, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Use of a firearm while committing a felony. Burglary first degree. Pointing a firearm.