Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, May 29, 2020, through Thursday, June 4, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
5.29
Lacie Marie Burch, of Ft. Gibson. Tribal charges. Escape from arrest or detention for a felony.
Shannon Lee Russell, of Bowering. Driving without a license. Public intoxication.
Stephanie Dawn Dickens, of Sapulpa. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Possession of a controlled substance. Improper color light on tag plate. No valid driver’s license.
5.30
Jacob Thomas Arkeketa, of Tulsa. Tribal charges only.
Richard Corey Ostrander, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Unsafe lane use. Possession of paraphernalia.
5.31
Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Possession of a stolen vehicle
Benjamin Walter Carter, of Hartford. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance.
6.1
Joshua Seth Moore, of Sand Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Arson second degree. Resisting an executive officer.
William Albert Porter, of Prue. Aggravated DUI. Driving without a license. Transporting an open container of liquor. Transporting an open container of beer.
6.2
Chance Wayne Hogue, of Barnsdall. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Resisting an executive officer. Public intoxication.
Michael Brandon Wheat, of Fulton, AR. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Deangelo Jamal Clark, of Tulsa. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Causing or soliciting a minor to participate in a gang.
Kevin Lawrence Dawson, of Fairfax. Protective order violation.
6.3
Kelly Laureen Nolan, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer.
Michael Samuel Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery.
Amber Rose Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
Randell Cole Wiley, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
6.4
Robert Louis Rulo, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Unsafe lane use. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Failure to maintain security.
Benjamin Allen Brixie, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to keep right. Public intoxication.
Darla Catherine Grinstead, of Burbank. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Child neglect. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Christopher William Gray, of Burbank. Child neglect. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to wear a seat belt. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle.