Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, May 8, 2020, through Friday, May 15, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
5.10
Hayden Keith Henley, of Pawhuska. Unsafe lane use. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Angel Aguilar Villa, of Pasadina, TX. Public intoxication.
5.11
Kenneth Neil McGuire, of Prue. Violation of the Clean Air Act. Petit larceny. Domestic assault and battery.
5.12
Chadwick Thomas Warden, of Claremore. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
Shawn Aaron Brown, of Bartlesville. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
5.13
Magen Nichole Hayes, of Sperry. Public intoxication. Trespassing after being forbidden. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Gwenn Michelle Radford, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Unsafe lane use. No valid driver’s license.
5.14
Antonio Enrique Flores, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication.
5.15
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Petit larceny.