Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear recently sent out a letter to Osage Nation Head Start stating that the Skiatook Head Start facility will no longer be supported by the Osage Nation.
The changes also affect facilities in Pawhuska, Hominy and Fairfax.
The letter states that the closings are due to shut downs related to COVID-19.
"The Osage Nation will do all we can to support public/private entities and the Office of Head Start establish new sponsorship and expansion of our Early Learning Academies to accommodate all Osage families," the letter states. "These are trying times and there will be more difficult decisions to be made throughout the summer."