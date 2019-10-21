Who’s ready for a close-up?
An Osage community open casting call for the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, at W Building on the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska.
The Martin Scorsese movie will star Robert DeNiro and will be filmed in Osage County.
In July, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said the tribe told Scorsese’s team about its interest in providing resources to help ensure that the film portrays an accurate representation of the Osage people.
“This is going to be by far the biggest production that has ever been in our area — ever,” Standing Bear said then. “It’s going to be great for the economy. It’s going to be great for aspiring actors and actresses.”
A post on the Osage Office of the Chief’s Facebook page gave a heads-up about the casting call. The post said members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts are invited for a first wave of casting for the feature film.
Moviemakers are seeking women and men interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras. Osage community members are being sought for Osage roles. Children under 16 will be seen at a separate casting call with details arriving at a later date.
Women who go to the casting call are urged not to wear false eyelashes or heavy makeup. Foundation is fine, but filmmakers are looking for a “fresh and natural” look.
Everyone will be measured for sizes. Please wear form-fitting clothing (for instance: jeans and T-shirts). Full-length photos will be taken.
Anyone who wants to be in the movie should start to grow out their hair (including facial hair) and eyebrows (women) so they can be styled according to the era of the story, according to the post.
Also, open calls take time, so participants are urged to plan accordingly.
The post said any Osage community member who cannot make it to the casting call and would still like to be considered should should send a current photo and contact information to Rene Haynes Casting at rhctalent@gmail.com. Please use “KFM Casting” in the subject line. Any other inquiries about the production can be emailed to KFMGeneral@gmail.com.