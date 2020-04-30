The other night while scanning TV channels, one was showing John Wayne Fridays. I don’t watch these types of movies, old Westerns. ‘Neath the Arizona Skies opened in theaters on 5 December 1934. I went ahead and watched some of it because of the mention of Osages and oil lease revenue. I was curious.
The opening scene was of a large camp of tepees that faded into an oil derrick gushing oil out its top. From these scenes, the screen showed a notice for its viewers to read. It came from the Department of Interior with the opening sentence: “To all members of the Osage” and several other Native nations, “distribution of funds … from Indian oil leases will take place ….”
The movie then began with a line of individuals receiving checks. The man passing out the funds tells one of the men something like “Uncle Sam has a nice, tidy little sum for you.” John Wayne is a good Samaritan, of sorts, taking care of a little Native girl named Nina Morrell. She is heir to her recently deceased mother’s estate of $50,000. The white father needs to be found so he can sign off on his daughter’s paperwork. Of course, a group of outlaws overhear this. They want the little girl and her money. The chase is on.
Money, oil and Osages would become popular topics after the infamous Reign of Terror murders in Fairfax, Osage County, Oklahoma, for radio shows, movies as seen above, and comics.
In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover became the acting director of the Department of Justice after Director William J. Burns resigned due to his connection with the Teapot Dome Scandal. (A secret leasing of naval oil reserve lands to private companies.) Later that same year, Hoover became the director.
In 1926, Hoover sent a memo to one of his agents explaining that “special writers attached to the newspapers” wanted to write a series of articles on the Osage murder trials. The agent was to summarize the cases from a “human-interest” perspective and not a legal one … and “kindly expedite this matter so that I may have it at an early date.”
In 1932, The Lucky Strike Hour presented a story on the infamous Osage murder mysteries. The program would be heard on a Monday evening using facts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) records. Bureau operatives in Oklahoma were instructed to listen to the show. (The Daily Oklahoman)
The show began by talking about a thriller “from the files of the government in Washington … a series of mysterious murders in the tribe … that Uncle Sam was called upon to investigate.” It was set in Pawhuska, Oklahoma with fictional characters such as Chief Black Eagle. The chief spoke in stereotypical broken English with occasional “ughs.” (tobaccodocuments.org; transcript)
There was concern from individuals in the Osage Nation that this had come too soon upon the close of the trials. However, Hoover thought it was important for his agency, outweighing any negative criticism. (PBS American Experience)
In the 1940s, crime comics were the popular item with stories about secret agents and FBI cases. One comic in particular, costing ten cents, was done on the Osage murders: “Steve Saunders, Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in The Mystery of the Osage Indians.” The front cover had bare-chested Natives wearing headdresses while dancing around a bonfire. (msu.edu) Convicted murderer John Ramsey would later object to his name being used in the comic. (letter to the FBI)
In 1959, a movie based on Don Whitehead’s bestseller The FBI Story starred James Stewart. It was about the creation of the FBI. The Osage murders were one of a few backdrops highlighting how the agency achieved the prominence it has today. FBI Director Hoover practically directed the movie. “He looked at everything. He looked at … every reference, every scene, every actor. He approved it all.” (Dateline NBC)
The theme never seems to change in books, articles, movies and such as it always centers on oil revenue. Again, there’s another bestseller on the murders. A movie in the works based on that book. And in my opinion, sensationalizing money, oil and Osages while highlighting the FBI’s creation. But I don’t think it should be forgotten that it took the dynamiting of William and Rita nee-Kyle Smith’s home and a request by Fairfax’s businessmen to get the attention of the Department of Justice (later known as the FBI). Before that, Osage families were hiring detectives themselves and paying for that with their own money. On their own, they were trying to get to the bottom of the suspicious crimes that had been taking place. (FBI files)
I don’t remember if the latest book or any books that I’ve read described the citizens of Osage County at the time of the 1920 murders and others crimes. One federal agent’s report referred to them as “low,” in general. He wrote that the “better class of White people” were grafting the Indians. Also, his description of the Osages was very negative. (FBI files)
One agent named Weiss was frustrated at the lack of cooperation from three Osage women, in particular. He suggested that their funds should be cut off. (An old method of making the Native population comply by taking away their means to support and feed themselves?) Weiss further suggested that the women should be put in jail. These women lived in Fairfax and/or the Osage Nation’s Grayhorse district, and could easily be murdered. So, an agent who had been sent there to help them, wanted to treat some like criminals? To me, the FBI agents weren’t wearing suits of armor quite so shiny as books depicted them or even as seen on the FBI’s website. (FBI files; FBI website)
“Write what should not be forgotten.” — Isabel Allende
The story of the Osage murders around Fairfax have been known to the world for a long time. Though, in my opinion, only a small aspect of a much larger story. It may be difficult to comprehend that an unknown number of murders upon a race of people is really just one piece of a greater whole. The accounts below the surface story are waiting to be told.