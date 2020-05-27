Not all the crimes against the Osages occurred in Osage County, Oklahoma. Nor did they happen only during the 1920s. The more infamous murders were the ones in Fairfax and were coordinated by businessman and rancher William K. Hale. They became the subject of many books and articles. But there was one incident that took place in south Texas, in Augustt of 1918..
In the 1920 reign of terror, victims were full bloods and mixed-bloods. It didn’t matter what the blood quantum was, they were all prey.
My great-grandmother Lillian, a mixed-blood Allottee, had an aunt named Mary Catherine nee-DeNoya Bellieu Lewis. As a mixed-blood, Mary was unrestricted. She had no guardian overseeing her life and finances. Mary Lewis was what some refer to as a woman of independent means.
She had two children from her first marriage who were grown with families of their own. In her later years with a second husband, she adopted a young girl. The child was known as Viola and sometimes, Violet.
In 1918, Mary along with her little girl and two companions took a road trip to Beaumont, Liberty County, Texas. A couple of houseboats were rented for an extended stay.
It took me about twenty years to locate newspaper articles on the murder. This was before the internet. It required visits to the library and lots of letter writing. From found information, further research involved locating Mary’s family members and other documents such as an interrogation transcript and a criminal pardon.
Mary was divorced now. It shouldn’t have mattered, but the single mother’s lifestyle may have made her an easy target for murder. Great-grandmother Lilllian recalled that her aunt was known for traveling about and being out of touch from the family for lengths of time. These excursions of hers were not uncommon and sometimes Violet was left with family members or friends. So, Mary’s jaunt to Texas would not have been out of the ordinary for her. And it would seem that no one knew she was gone.
How close Mary Lewis had been to her traveling companions was never known nor how she had become acquainted with them. It must have been a premeditated murder. One of the murderers, Thomas “Blackie” Middleton, well-known in Osage County for criminal actions, had a girlfriend who was going to assume Mary’s identity. Middleton and a male acquaintance committed the murder alongside a road and tossed Mary’s body into the swamps outside of Beaumont. The little girl was inside the car. It seems she didn’t see anything or understand what had taken place. Violet was later dropped off with family members of one of the murderers. Again, she was probably accustomed to being around strangers.
For Beaumont, the crime was fascinating. A newspaper article reported that school had been canceled so the students could attend the trial. Family members traveled to Beaumont. A family photograph was taken while in Texas. On the surface it just looked to have been a family gathering. No one would know from its appearance that it was actually quite a tragic moment in their lives.
Identification of the above photograph was made by Claire Belllieu, the grandson of the victim. Front row, L-R: Mrs. Thomas (Edna nee-McKee) Bellieu, Mrs. Frank (Mary) DeNoya, Mrs. Clement “Babe” (Emma nee-Ross) DeNoya, Violet Lewis, and Clementine nee-DeNoya Plomondon (sister of the victim). Back row, L-R: Thomas “Brother” Bellieu (son of the victim), Attorney L. M. Colville of the Osage Indian Agency, Pawhuska, Oklahoma, Clement DeNoya (brother of the victim), Frank DeNoya (brother of the victim), Detective John A. Gustafson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Claire Bellieu.
It’s important to go beneath the surface story. The people in the image are somber-looking, but photographs of that time period did often times have such appearances. The young boy, Claire Bellieu, is smiling.
I was fortunate to be able to correspond with Mr. Bellieu a couple of times before his death. He identified the people in the photograph and where it had been taken. He couldn’t remember what had been said to him that made him laugh and smile. I don’t know how many of these family portraits were made. Violet’s family had one. Great-grandmother Lillian had one. So, among distant family members there were probably more of these distributed.
Just as with so many of the crimes against the Osages, Mary’s murder did not see true justice. Middleton served very little time before being pardoned. The second murderer had turned state’s evidence and went free. Middleton’s girlfriend was never identified nor associated with the crime even as an accomplice.
Mary’s murder sadly maybe becoming forgotten among the family. The anger over it and the tragic feeling connected to it also has subsided as older generations have passed on.
Great-grandmother Lillian did not speak about this but once that I can remember. When she did, I remember her clinching a fist as she spoke about the unfairness and lack of justice to the family. Lillian knew this aunt. The senseless murder was close and personal to her. In one of Mr. Bellieu’s notes to me, he wrote that he remembered his grandmother Mary as a pretty woman. Through correspondence with Violet’s daughter there were letters that Violet had exchanged with her sister-in-law Edna. Violet as a grow woman, who had been orphaned a second time because of the murder, expressed a lot of anger at the slaying of her mother.
On the surface everyone touched by the Osage murders and other crimes had no choice but to go on with their lives. They did this to the best of their abilities. But, there was an impact that never went away. They would carry it with then to the grave.
Ava DuVernay, an American film maker, stated in an episode of Dr. Louis Henry Gates, Jr.’s PVS show, Finding Your Roots, “The truth of us is complicated.”
I am writing a book on Aunt Mary’s story. Perhaps it will be a memorial to her and give her a chapter in the story that should be told about the Osage Reign of Terror that goes beyond the sensationalism. Some of the faces in the family portrait were Osages. Sure they were mixed-bloods, but in my eyes they were Osages, period. Other surviving victims of the terror were not Osage. The impact upon everyone’s lives was equally traumatic.
In 1921, Detective John A. Gustafson will have another role in the Osage murders as well as a place in a tragic chapter of Oklahoma history. More about that later.