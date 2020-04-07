I was born in Fairfax, Osage County, Oklahoma and began elementary school there. After my family moved away, we still made visits back to the town to see a maternal grandmother and great-grandmother. For me this was home. Even when those elderly women passed on and there were no relatives to visit, it was still my home. It was a place that I often went to in my head. And while I cannot remember with a lot of detail what businesses were in which structures, I do remember that it was a kind of metropolis to my young recollection.
But today as one enters the small town either from the north or south on Highway 18, the main thoroughfare greets its visitors with a few businesses and homes. Along the city blocks of Main Street, they stand among relics now abandoned and decaying to the point that those lifeless structures are broken and falling down. But, their being, no matter how fragile, provides evidence that once a thriving community existed. If the small, quiet town could speak, its buildings, streets and homes bear witness to an unbelievable history.
In the early hours of Saturday, around three in the morning, 10 March 1923, horrific and deadly secrets were going to be unleashed. A loud exploding boom awoke the town’s citizens. Gunfire erupted immediately signaling a fire. The blast was said to have been heard thirty miles away at Pawhuska, the county seat and headquarters of the Osage Nation. It had been a house on Fifth Street in the residentail part of town that had exploded. It was the home of William Smith and his full blood Osage wife, Rita nee-Kyle Smith.
The fallout from the incident would turn out to more than wreckage of destroyed structures in the vicinity of the Smith house. The town probably would rather have had to just clean up bricks, broken wood and chards of glass. But, what had been lurking in the shadows, broke loose. Secrets held for unknown lengths of time were slipping free of the tightly-held grasps upon them. Rumors softly began floating among the people. Accusations were being whispered. The investigation of the Smith explosion revealed unspeackable crimes. Like a storm cloud, the revelation surfaced and spread across the county, state and beyond.
For many storytellers – writers, journalists, movie producers and such – this occurrence called the Osage Reign of Terror provided the foundation for a sensational story. It has all the elements of a good mystery. All those things that holds an audience’s attention – money and murder.
In my opinion it’s not just a story that happened in the 1920s concurrent with Oklahoma’s oil boom. I think it would be more accurate to say that’s when the mayhem culminated. In fact, murder and various criminal actions perpetrated upon the Osages had been occurring for at least a century. And more importantly, it wasn’t just a story. The victims were not ficitonal characters. They were real people.
Notably, it was written about in newspapers taking place in and around Fairfax. It has been seen and infamously associated with a few Osage families from the Grayhorse District. In saing that, I do not mean to be flippant about those victims and surviving family members. Nor am I dismaissing any victim from any other location. My father’s full blood families are from Grayhorse and my mother’s mixed-blood lineage is from Pawhuska. I am related to victims and others involved in this chapter of Osage hsitory from both sides of my parents’ genealogy.
There is no memorial for this incident. The victim count is unknown. The locations, widespread. My point is, there were a number of individuals victimzied.
Some victims survived in the sense that they lived, but had to endure through the psychological effects. This included very young children, in addition, to adults. There was the loss of a loved one who could never be replaced. Importantly, they lost intangible things – their family’s history. Then other victims lost the ultimate possession – their lives.
The Osage Reign of Terror’s complexity was something “made up of many elaborate interconnected parts.” It was control or dominance over a group of people. It was fear wielded by “a person or group.” Terror can be seen as “intense fear.” The dictionary further explains that “a program o terrorism” is carried out with the “use of force or threats to intimidate or subjugate.” With that said, the oldest civilizations of the western hemisphere have experienced some form of terrorism since European contact.
Osage Elder Samuel R. Kirk believes our story must continue to be told. The world needs to know about how this impacts Osages – now and then – because it is just a snippet of a much larger story.
A quotation that floats around the internet by author Sue Monk Kidd seems fitting to this subject: “Stories have to be told or they die, and when they die, we can’t remember who we are or why we’re here.”
I think each and every one of us are the dreams – hoped for or unimagined – of our ancestors. We owe it them to keep their stories alive and perhaps through telling those stories, that will be their memorial.