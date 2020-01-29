The Oklahoma State Department of Health answered questions Wednesday morning, January 29, about the current status of the coronavirus outbreak as it relates to Oklahoma.
There are currently two unrelated people in Oklahoma who met the criteria to be investigated for the novel coronavirus. The criteria included showing symptoms of the virus and traveling to Wuhan, China during a period in which they could have been exposed to the virus.
Samples from those two individuals have been sent to the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta and results are expected with 24-36 hours. They will be sharing the results once received.
While the identities and locations of the two individuals are not being released at this time to protect their privacy, OSDH did state that all people that the individuals came into contact with before isolation have been contacted. They also stated that the public would be notified in any cases where it became necessary to alert the public of possible contamination, which is not the case at this time.
OSDH Commissioner Gary Cox, J.D. said, “Coronavirus is a novel virus. It is a new virus. It is a very serious epidemic in China. It is rapidly evolving and changing every day. Oklahoma has a low risk factor for any single individual currently. We don’t want Oklahomans to be fearful, but we are taking is seriously.”
There are currently over 6100 confirmed cases and over 130 deaths in China. That is rapidly changing every day. In the United States there are five confirmed cases in four states.
Several advisories have been issued to state health care providers and an epidemiologist is on call 24 hours a day 7 days a week. They are fielding calls from health care providers and others. A multiagency team will be coordinated to prepare in case there is an outbreak in Oklahoma.
“We always want to plan for the, but we hope it never happens here in Oklahoma,” Cox said. “Preparation is the key. Planning is the key.”
Cox gave several tips on how the public can protect themselves. There is a travel advisory for unnecessary travel to China, so rethink any travel to China at this time. Symptoms are similar to the flu. If you have returned from China be on the lookout for symptoms, which include a fever, shortness of breath and a dry cough. Stay home if you are sick. Wash your hands. Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
Cox also warned that we are still in the midst of a heavy flu season so it is not too late to get a flu shot.
Laurence Burnsed, State Epidemiologist, said that there is a national criteria for determining persons under investigation which includes symptoms, travel to Wuhan, China or contact with a confirmed case. Specimens will be collected from any individual that meets that criteria. Both individuals in Oklahoma under investigation met that criteria.
OSDH begins contacting individuals that have come into contact with individuals under investigation immediately along with isolation and daily contact with individuals. The process simply continues if an individual is confirmed to have coronavirus. Neither of the affected individuals in Oklahoma have required hospitalization at this time.
“That is really something we do for all infectious diseases like measles tuberculosis, pertussis,” Burnsed said. “It is standard when it comes to these investigations.”
“We are discretely working with individuals who have come into contact with them to ensure their confidentiality. We do not release this information unless we cannot confirm and contact all individuals who have come into contact with a person under investigation,” Burnsed said. A public notice to be on the lookout for symptoms will be issued if all individuals cannot be contacted.
Burnsed said, “Individuals under investigation are isolated during the time they could potentially be infectious to others including the period when we are waiting on test results.”
People are generally contagious once they start to display symptoms and a period of time afterwards. There is currently no cure for the virus, but there are experimental treatments being tested in China. It is generally prolonged contact with an infected individual that leads to exposure of the virus, generally family members or medical providers who are involved in the care of the infected individual.
All those with similar symptoms coming into health care facilities are being asked about recent travel according to Doug Drevets, MD Chief of Infectious Diseases at OU College of Medicine. He also stated that all testing for coronavirus is currently through the CDC and he is hoping that will soon be available at local levels.
It is on a case by case basis how individuals are handled. No all who are infected will develop severe symptoms,” Drevets said.
Individuals are allowed to be isolated at home if the environment is conducive to allow that. Public health will work with all individuals for food and medical provisions as home isolation is the best care scenario Burnsed said.
Further action will be taken by OSDH as necessary to provide mass care and containment including restriction of movement of individuals and cancellation of public events if necessary. OSDH believes at this time that Oklahoma is at a limited risk for an outbreak and does not want the public to panic.