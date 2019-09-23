Students from 128 communities across Oklahoma are listed on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus honor roll for spring 2019 semester. In most colleges, students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale to be included on the honor roll. Students in the College of Architecture are recognized with a 3.3 or better, and students in the College of Engineering are recognized with a 3.0 or better. Honor roll students who are enrolled full time in at least 12 credit hours are listed below by the hometowns they provided on their records. The names of students who earned a 4.0 (A) grade-point average also are President’s Honor Roll designates and are indicated by an asterisk.

Skiatook

Erin Cheyela Casoose

Matthew JamesDietz

Pete M. Flippo

Rosa Linda Guardiola

Garrett Cole Johnson *

Medford Tyler Luckey

Robert Glen McGee

Kaylee Marie Moss *

Heath Allen Vann

Mackenzie Grace Wise

Sperry

Brooke E. Fugate

Aneida Gonzalez Gruenwald *

Kada Reghan James *

Mark Nicholas McCoy *

Khyli Rayne Smith

Lauren Renee Thoendel

