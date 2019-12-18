Former Skiatook Police Chief Pat Dean is a hero in and out of uniform. Dean was Skiatook’s Chief of Police from 2013 until earlier this year when he retired.
Dean began his law enforcement career on November 30, 1985, his 21st birthday. The Hominy Police Department had held the position for him for six months until he was 21. Before coming to Skiatook in 1997, Dean also worked in Pawhuska for almost 10 years.
Dean became Skiatook’s Police Chief in 2013. It took him three months to accept the position.
“It’s not a job for everybody. You have to love people. You have to want to do things for anyone, not just the good guys,” Dean said. “I loved job. I got to work with some truly great people. We have quality staff here. Not just the officers, but the dispatchers and everyone else who works at the department. The idea of not doing it now, it’s different.”
Dean’s father was in law enforcement, but his main inspirations for becoming a police officer were his brother David, a deputy with Osage County and Glenn Coffey, an officer in Hominy. He respected and admired the work they did, and that became Dean’s inspiration to join the police force.
Throughout his career, Dean was known not only for getting the job done, but doing it with passion and compassion.
“The way people in Skiatook treated me was just awesome. I’ve always been made welcome. I was just trying to reciprocate what was given to me,” Dean said. “My job was to be a policeman no matter what, and to serve people. To do it with people you enjoy being around makes it even better.”
Dean says the best thing the job ever gave him, had nothing to do with police work though. It was his wife, Mary. Dean met Mary while working at the Skiatook Police Department. The couple has now been married for five years.
“The happy ever after will get a lot better now that I have retired,” Dean said. “Law enforcement is very demanding. You give a lot, but you get back a lot. You see what you can do in people’s lives when you help them.”
Dean has now taken a job with the City of Skiatook at the sewer management plan. The couple has no plans to leave Skiatook as this is their home now and they love the people here. He also looks forward to having more time to focus his efforts on helping the city and the people that live here.
Dean’s mother is the inspiration for his giving spirit. He explained that each day growing up, his mother would pick up an elderly woman and drive her to church. When Dean was nine years old, he asked her why she always picked this woman up. His mother’s response was that someday, that may be you needing help.
“She did everything for everybody. With eight kids, it was tough sometimes, but she was supermom. I don’t know what I’d be without her,” said Dean.
“If I can do anything for anybody I will. It’s very easy to help people. It’s important that if you live here you should try to support the community. I’ll help anybody if I’m able to and I look forward to continuing to give back,” Dean said.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
E-mail lindsey.chastain @skiatookjournal.com