Nothing but spoons.
The sixth annual Tulsa World Outdoors page persimmon seed winter forecast, according to 20 seeds representing 10 trees from Okmulgee to Skiatook, shows that Oklahomans won’t want to be caught without a snow shovel this winter.
While a couple of the seeds in this year’s collection came close to being forks and another edged at looking knife-like, the judging panel called “spoon” for each one in the end. The 100% spoons forecast is a first.
As folklore has it regarding the shape of the cotyledon inside each seed, the rounded shapes are spoons and indicate a snowy winter ahead, forks indicate a mild winter and knife shapes indicate sharp cold.
Skeptics can rest easy, leave their bald tires on the truck and skip going to the hardware store for a new shovel or a bag of ice melt, however — the forecast was wrong every year the first five years. But, well, 100% spoons.