ThePioneer Day Festival gets kicked off on Thursday night with a 5K and 1 mile color run. Along with the run, we will have “Chalk the Walk” event to display our local businesses and talented artists of any age throughout the sidewalks of Central Park. There will also be inflatables and cornhole freeplay. Friday Night we will have fun rides for the whole family.
Saturday’s Pioneer Day Festival events start off with a breakfast for our “Golden Couples” and is followed by the parade. Filled with lots of spirit and creative floats, the parade make it’s way down Highway 20 as the town lines the street. Upon the conclusion of the parade, local vendor booths open up at Central Park for everyone to enjoy a little shopping or a bite to eat from the food vendors and food trucks. Central Park also features a petting zoo, a fishing derby (for kids), a scavenger hunt, eating contests, local performers, and more.
On the East end of town, tour the Skiatook Museum from 10:00 – 2:00.
The Pioneer Day Rodeo is another event you won’t want to miss! The Friday and Saturday night competitions help conclude our festival at the Rodeo Grounds (Highway 11 & Highway 20) with the finals on Saturday.
Remember Chamber Investors, one of your perks of being an Investor is that your vendor booth is only $25.00. For all main event contests please sign up in advance online or at the Chamber office.
The entertainment stage will feature music entertainment by Skiatook Students and bands. If you would like to sing or perform please call the Skiatook Chamber.
Pioneer Day wouldn’t be possible without the support and sponsorship of our wonderful local businesses.