This year's Golden Couple with the longest marriage was Dean and Lorna Wyatt, who have been married for 73 years.

In all, the couple present represented 1,248 years of marriage. The event was sponsored by ESA.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.