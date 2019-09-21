Come hell or high water, we are better together. #SkiatookStrong
This year's theme was #SkiatookStrong and we got to prove that again when a downpour started 15 minutes into the parade. While some ran for cover, most stayed. The parade went on.
The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce presented the annual Pioneer Day Festival on Saturday, September 21. The Pioneer Day Parade kicked off the all day festival and consisted of many different types of floats and entries including floats, walkers, bands, local businesses, churches and school groups, politicians, and horses.
Hundreds turned out to watch the parade, visit the booths, eat great food, ride carnival rides, participate in contests and honor the Skiatook community.