Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NOWATA...OSAGE...PAWNEE AND WASHINGTON OK. * FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * HEAVY RAINFALL FROM SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA LATE TONIGHT AND ESPECIALLY BY SUNDAY MORNING. LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. * AVOID AREAS THAT NORMALLY FLOOD DURING HEAVY RAIN AND DO NOT DRIVE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&