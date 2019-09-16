Skiatook Roundup Club will hold its annual Skiatook Pioneer Day Rodeo at the A.T. Ferriee Memorial Arena at the intersection of Highways 20 and 11 on Friday, September 20th and Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 8 p.m. nightly. Book will open at 6 p.m. nightly and close at 7 p.m.
The rodeo will feature bareback, ranch broncs, bull riding, calf roping, girls breakaway and barrel racing. There will also be pee wee barrels, junior barrels and team racing.
Adult admission is $8. Kids 6-12 are $5. Five and under is free.
For more information about the rodeo contact Johnna at 918-977-0930 or Warren Rodeo at (918) 247-6826.