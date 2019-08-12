Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, August 2, 2019, through early morning Friday, August 9, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

8.3

Tyler Ryan Salyer, of Skiatook. Shoplifting.

8.4

Dakota Wade Lay, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Protective order violation.

Brice Riley Irving, of Skiatook. Driving left of center. DUI.

8.7

Tyler Ryan Salyer, of Skiatook. Osage County warrant.

8.8

Staci Lerae Blondin, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.

