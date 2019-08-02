Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, July 26, 2019, through early morning Friday, August 2, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.26
Jayson Doyle Stacy, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an executive officer. DUI: second offense within 10 years. Threatening to injure person or property with an explosive device.
Tracy Christina Sade, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse in the presence of a child.
7.28
Crystal Elaine Denney, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
8.1
Corey Edmund Delk, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Heather LeeAnn Tatro, of Tulsa. Domestic abuse.