Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, July 5, 2019, through early morning Friday, July 12, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.5
Bryce Landon Ford, of Collinsville. Public intoxication. Larceny of lost property.
Stephanie Leanne Maxwell, of Skiatook. Tulsa County warrant. Driving without a license.
Jesse Arthur Ourada, of Bartlesville. Skiatook warrants.
7.6
Tracy Christina Sade, of Skiatook. Failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Law. Domestic abuse. Aggravated DUI. Transporting an intoxicating beverage. Driving without a license. Fialure to signal on turning.
7.7
Keith Darold Holmes, of Sperry. Local warrant.
7.8
Richard Tyler Delozier, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Tristin Frazier Shuffield, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Kylee Ann Mazac, of Skiatook. Possession of marijuana. Public intoxication. Tulsa County warrant. Osage County warrant.
7.10
Kristopher Chance Huddleston, of Skiatook. City of Skiatook warrant.
Nicholas James Newlin, of Skiatook. Possession of paraphernalia. Tulsa County warrant.