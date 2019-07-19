Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, July 12, 2019, through early morning Friday, July 19, 2019. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.15
Matthew David Gourd, of Sperry. Tulsa County warrant.
Valerie Ann Russell, of Skiatook. Failure to pay.
7.17
Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Failure to pay.
7.18
John Raymond McGlasson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
7.19
Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. No tag. Possession of drug paraphernalia.