Skiatook Police Chief Pat Dean retired and was honored by City Council on July 9.
Mayor Roger Upton said, "A piece of wood and metal can not accurately express our gratitude for what you have done for this city. I wish we could give you something else, like a new truck."
Chief Dean served the city of Skiatook for 22 years and served in law enforcement for 33 years.
City Manager Dan Yancey said that Chief Dean has changed a lot of lives during his career.
"The city has really taken care of me and my family," Dean said.
He also expressed his gratitude to the people he has worked with, not just in the police department, but in the city.
"I think the city is going in a very positive direction and I have all faith in Interim Chief Wakefield," Dean said.
Interim Chief Billy Wakefield will be in charge of the police department until a new police chief is appointed.