A student in distress was helped through use of the Rave Panic Button app at Skiatook High School.
Vice Principal Kristi Vrska described the incident. “One of our teachers called the office to let us know that there was a student in the restroom that was having a difficult time breathing. Once I arrived to the student in distress, I utilized the app. It prompted me to dial 911 when I chose the medical option. It connected me to the dispatcher. At that time, I told them the situation and told them where I was located. From what I have heard, they apparently already knew where I was located because they were able to track it by my phone. Our school resource officer, who was already on campus, was alerted when I pressed the button, along with a few of our administrators/directors. The police officer arrived in less than five minutes. Several of our administrators and directors arrived around this time also. The ambulance arrived on the scene in under 10 minutes. “
Skiatook Schools started using the Rave Panic Button app within the last few months based on a decision by the Superintendent Rick Thomas and Assistant Superintendent Missy Bush. The app was installed on teacher’s phones and the use was discussed during a meeting.
Amanda Maguire, Assistant Account Executive for Version 2.0 Communications, who developed the app said, “Rave Panic Button is the most trusted panic button application used to protect both employees and students. In seconds, Rave Panic Button clearly communicates an emergency to 9-1-1, on-site personnel and first responders, improving communication and decreasing response times.”
The app helps with the coordination and response times of emergency services directly from the application. In the event of an on-site crisis, from a shooting threat to a medical incident, any authorized user can activate the Rave Panic Button app system by pushing one of the five emergency button types. Rather than having a single option to press, users can notify 9-1-1 of a fire, medical emergency, active shooter or other emergencies that require an immediate response. When one of the buttons are pushed, 9-1-1 call takers and first responders can view detailed caller location, floor plans, entrance and exit locations, emergency contacts and key procedures to help coordinate a more effective response.
“While the Rave Panic Button is most often used in schools, it can also be deployed in businesses as well,” Maguire said.
Used in 45 states across the country, Rave Panic Button is the most widely-used school safety app. By deploying Rave Panic Button in schools statewide, Louisiana, Michigan, Arkansas, Delaware and Washington D.C. are providing equal protection to all their students, regardless of their district or zip code.
Maguire said, “In September, Oklahoma took this same step and deployed the Rave Panic Button across the entire state. State lawmakers added $3 million to the common education budget to fund statewide implementation of the Rave Panic Button app. The initiative will provide significantly enhanced school and classroom safety for public schools in Oklahoma.”