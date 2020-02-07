The Skiatook Journal Reader’s Choice Awards are back. The awards have been a favorite for readers and businesses for many years. The Reader’s Choice Awards gives residents of Skiatook the opportunity to recognize the local businesses they patronize and love. From products, to services, to food — you get to decide who is the best.
You may have noticed the awards proudly displayed in the stores and businesses you visit. If you love a business or service here in your hometown, now is the time to show your appreciation.
Voting begins February 7 and ends February 28. Vots can be placed online at SkiatookJournal.com during that period.
The winning businesses will be announced in the Reader’s Choice section in the March 25 issue of the Skiatook Journal.
Nominate the best in our community today!
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal
E-mail lindsey.chastain @skiatookjournal.com