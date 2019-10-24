Skiatook Lake agent Rebecca Brewer was named an Aqua Award winner for her national achievements in lake real estate at Lake Homes Realty’s 2019 Agent Summit, held October 15-17.
The nation’s largest lake-focused real estate company, Hoover, Alabama-based Lake Homes Realty is currently licensed in 26 states and is growing rapidly into additional sates. The hybrid company is a traditional brokerage with an industry-leading online presence at www.LakeHomes.com, where visitors can shop lake real estate listings from anywhere in the world.
“Rebecca is one of our company’s best ambassadors,” said company CEO Glenn S. Phillips. “Each year she continues to impress us with her hard work and dedication, and we are proud to present her with this award.”
The Aqua Award is presented to Lake Homes Realty agents who close a minimum of $3.5 million and up to, but not including, $10 million in total transaction volume between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019.
“This year, Aqua Award honorees represented more than 40 lake markets across the country,” Phillips said. “Agents like Rebecca are why Lake Homes Realty is so successful!”
As an award winner, Rebecca was also recognized for her outstanding effort and performance by receiving the Premier designation, which names her among the brokerage’s top-producers.