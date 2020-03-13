State Rep. Sean Roberts today said two road and bridge improvement projects around Hominy are set to begin this summer. The two projects are part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Eight Year Construction Work Plan for Division 8, which includes Hominy.
ODOT will begin work on the approaches to the bridge on State Highway 99 that crosses Penn Creek. The work will extend north nearly 700 feet from Walnut Street to the first entry to the football stadium. The project will cost approximately $2.5 million and bids will be let next year. ODOT has already acquired the right of ways and is currently relocating utilities, which should be completed in mid-July 2020.
In addition, ODOT will widen and resurface a five-mile stretch of State Highway 20 beginning just east of State Highway 99. The project will add shoulders to the highway and overlay a new driving surface. ODOT will also improve some dangerous curves in the road. The $8.1 million project will be bid later this year. ODOT recently awarded a contract to demo current right of ways. The Department is also currently relocating utilities, which should be completed in October 2020.
“These are important projects for Hominy and our local communities,” said Roberts, R-Hominy. “Having safe and useable roads and bridges is vital not only for local commerce and economic development but also for community growth. People want to live and work where there is quality traffic infrastructure, and businesses want to be located in areas where they can get their goods and services to markets. I am excited about these projects and I urge patience as they get underway.”
Roberts said ODOT has not yet given project completion dates.