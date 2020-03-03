Retired green beret Colonel Wes Rehorn spoke at the Skiatook Rotary Club on gun carry laws includeing the pros and cons, dos and don'ts.
He also gave a summary of his service from jumping out of an airplane at 43,000 feet to exiting a submarine via a torpedo tube and held the club’s undivided attention. He has traveled to 83 countries serving in places he could talk about and some he could not.
While COl. Rehorn has had a variety of audiences, he confided the toughest and most emotional for him was before the Gold Star Mothers.