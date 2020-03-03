Colonel Wes Rehorn

Colonel Wes Rehorn speaking to the Rotary Club. Submitted

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Retired green beret Colonel Wes Rehorn spoke at the Skiatook Rotary Club on gun carry laws includeing the pros and cons, dos and don'ts.

He also gave a summary of his service from jumping out of an airplane at 43,000 feet to exiting a submarine via a torpedo tube and held the club’s undivided attention. He has traveled to 83 countries serving in places he could talk about and some he could not.

While COl. Rehorn has had a variety of audiences, he confided the toughest and most emotional for him was before the Gold Star Mothers.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.