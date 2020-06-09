Pastor Susan Whitley is leaving the First United Methodist Church in Skiatook for Trinity United Methodist Church in Purcell, OK. She has been with FUMC for the past seven and a half years.
"Susan has been with our families through death and funeral services, through surgeries and illnesses, family crises, through new babies and baptisms, adult baptisms and professions of faith, confirmation and graduations. She will be missed! We wish her God's blessings in her new journey," said Debbie Barnett of FUMC.
Rev. Sarah Thornhill will be the new pastor andis excited to embark on a new chapter in ministry together at Skiatook First United Methodist Church.
Thornhill is an Oklahoma native, born and raised in Bartlesville, and attended the University of Oklahoma where she met my husband Chase. The couple married in 2012. She studied at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary for her Masters of Divinity.
The Thornhills moved back to Oklahoma in 2015 and Sarah served at Boston Avenue UMC. In 2016, she was appointed to FUMC Owasso where she said, "I’ve served, learned, and grown the past four years."
"There are many things I love about ministry. I have a great passion for preaching: declaring the Good News in a way that is relevant and empowering for people is a challenge I love taking on! I absolutely love connecting with people and learning their stories! Sitting down to coffee with someone new is fun to me (and doesn’t seem like work at all)! I love to be part of the community that we’re serving: engaging in service, connecting with community leaders and finding where the energy is, and seeing how the Holy Spirit might be calling us to new creative ministries. I also count it has such an honor to be part of really tender moments in people’s lives: weddings, crises, illness, and funerals. It’s a privilege to be invited into these moments" Thornhill said.
She also stated, "I love to be active: walking and hiking (anything that gets me outside), dance, and yoga. I’m a voracious reader, and a good book is one of my favorite ways to unwind. My husband is a building superintendent for a builder in Tulsa. He’s a big golfer in his free time. We love to play games and soak up time with our 19 month old, Griffin! Griffin is active, joyful, and a little ornery, so he keeps us on our toes! We have two furbabies, Foster and Ollie, who love to cuddle and wait for any food Griffin drops."
Thornhill looks forward to how the Holy Spirit leads us in sharing Christ’s love in new ways with the Skiatook community.