The Rock Fire Department is holding its 28th Annual Auction September 7th.
The Rock Fire Department is located 10 miles north of Sand Springs on State Highway 97. The department is composed entirely of volunteers and receives no funding from the state or county. The 27 volunteers are dependent on fundraising efforts to remain able to respond to emergency calls.
Money raised during the auction goes to support day-to-day operations.
This year's auction will include farm equipment, household appliances, kitchen cabinets, yard tools, exercise equipment, mowers, smokers and grills and a 12' canoe.
The auction begins at 8:30 a.m. September 7th and will be held in an air conditioned building. All auction items will be available to review on Friday, September 6.
For more information or to donate items for the garage sale or auction, call Charley Pearson at (918) 724-2078.