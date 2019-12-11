Skiatook Mayor Roger Upton has passed away in September after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Upton was 55 years old.
Upton has previously been nominated for the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year and as a Hometown Hero. One nomination said, “On days when most of us would not get out of bed feeling as he does, Roger is serving his community!”
Another nomination pointed out how Roger served the community alongside his wife, Stephanie, while she served as the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Director including helping with Flags of Honor, the flags placed at Osage Gardens Cemetery to honor our veterans.
“Simply said, Roger Upton is a source of inspiration to hundreds of people in our community as well as many folks in the Tulsa area who have seen or heard his story in local media outlets that have shared his struggle and inspirational message,” stated a Person of the Year nomination.
Upton and his family moved to Skiatook just over 20 years ago. One nomination stated, “When Roger moved to Skiatook we were a small little town by the lake that struggled desperately to be competitive in athletics and bring pride to the community. But in part through Roger’s dedication and leadership with our football boosters program, and to some degree our baseball facilities, we have grown to compete for championships.”
But Roger’s legacy is truly “Rog Cakes.” Roger and Stephanie Upton opened their home high school kids. Roger wanted to give an alternative to the Walmart parking lot for the football players and was also looking to help build a bond between the players that went past the field, beyond the game.
It all started when his son Stephen was a sophomore on the Bulldog football team. The team was on a losing streak. He saw the need for a good environment for the football players to hang out after the home football games. With the help of Larry Fisher, they started with hot dogs. One night, the weather was bad, it was raining and they had to bring everyone inside and they were not able to grill. So what do you do when you have to feed a group of boys inside on a whim? You make pancakes.
And then the boys starting winning. Everyone knows, if you are winning you don’t change what you do. The pancakes stuck and became a thing, a big thing, a Rog Cake thing.
Each Friday night in Skiatook culminated with “Rog Cakes” where Roger and Stephanie would invite as many as 30 student athletes into their home for post-game pancakes that Roger made. Their generosity over pancakes created an example of what giving looks like to dozens of young Skiatook residents.
“When I met Roger Upton I didn’t know the lasting legacy he would have on my life. His pancreatic cancer diagnosis didn’t give him long to live, but his “win, win” attitude is what carried him to victory for 4 years. He’s one of the most kind and genuine people I’ve met and a role model for many,” Andrew Carter posted on Facebook. “His legacy lives on forever and the least I can do is show you his heart and how he viewed life. It’s truly incredible. It’s not often you carry memories and wisdom from people you meet, but Roger is one of those people for me.”
City Manager Dan Yancey said, “It is with deep sadness that the City of Skiatook is experiencing the loss of its Mayor. Roger Upton who has been serving at the city’s mayor since April of 2019, passed away from a long battle with cancer. Prior to serving as mayor, Roger also served as one of the seven council members. Roger will be remember for his strength, kindness and resolve in a holding office, while battling cancer. Roger was always asking questions and receiving feedback so he could make more informed decisions on city matters. He had a deep true commitment to the community and schools that spanned many years that will positively impact future generations. Roger will be greatly missed by the City of Skiatook team and we pray for comfort for his family in dealing with this great loss.”
