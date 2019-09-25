THe Rooster Relief Run wass a motorcycle run held July 13 to benefit Skiatook flood victims and was followed by a festival at the Tallgrass Festival grounds.
Rick Craig, one of the event organizers, said that the idea for the Rooster Relief Run started while they were having a BBQ. Lisa Roberts, also an organizer for the event, helped her parents after they were stuck in their home during the flooding.
“We went and helped Lisa’s parents and then spent the next four days just helping people,” Craig said. “We just thought we should do something to help people.”
The organizers, which also includes Blake Sullivan and Charles Presler, is working with Skiatook Emergency Assistance Center (SEAC) for distribution of the funds raised to flood victims.
“We hope to start doing this every year to benefit someone who needs it,” Craig said.
The Run raised $2953.52, which was donated to SEAC.
Applications for assistance can be picked up at SEAC, 319 E. Rogers Blvd. SEAC is open Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to apply is November 1.