The Skiatook Rotary Club hosted district 6110 Governor Rolf Hufnagel at a recent meeting.
The local club’s projects past and future are reviewed at this time with input from the Governor, along with updates on Rotary’s National and International projects.
All Rotary projects are measured by the Four Way Test: Is it truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Governor Hufnagel also adds a fifth criteria, is it fun?
The active role in the community that the Skiatook club maintains in unique ways was noted by Hufnagel, which included the Skiatook Rotary Sasquatch Shootout held a couple weeks ago. He stated that to his knowledge there is none like it anywhere else.
Skiatook Rotary would like to especially thank the participants and sponsors for this years fundraiser:
American Bank
Buster Mccurtain
Capital Steel Buildings
RCB Bank
Rolf Hufnagel
Shelter Insurance
Skiatook Statuary
Tulsa Federal Credit Union
Virgil Mayabb