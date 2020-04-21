The Tulsa Health Department recommends that routine vaccination, especially of infants, should continue.This ensures that our communities remain free of vaccine preventable diseases and that individuals are as healthy as possible. If routine vaccination is postponed, public health officials fear the community could be faced not only with a COVID-19 pandemic but an outbreak of vaccine preventable diseases, like measles. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has provided additional guidance on immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we are focusing on COVID-19, we don’t want to forget that routine childhood immunizations protect against numerous other vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Ellen Niemitalo, immunizations manager.
Clients seeking immunization services at the Central Regional Health Center and James O. Goodwin Health Center are encouraged to call 918-582-9355 to make an appointment. Measures have been temporarily modified to limit potential exposure for clients and staff while practice social distancing.
Clients are asked to print and complete an immunization worksheet and screening questions prior to their appointment. When clients arrive at Tulsa Health Department, they are asked to park in a "Reserved" parking spot and remain in their vehicle. Clients are then asked to call the number provided when making the appointment to let immunization staff know when they’ve arrived.
“THD encourages families to continue to obtain routine vaccines, especially for their children,” added Niemitalo. “We are asking our clients to make an appointment to ensure continuity of immunizations while maintaining proper social distancing. However, we will not turn away anyone that walks into our clinic for immunizations.”
For more information via phone or web, please call 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org.