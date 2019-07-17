Rogers State University has announced nearly 500 students earned degrees during the university's commencement ceremonies held in May.
RSU awarded 14 master's degrees, 299 bachelor's degrees and 175 associate degrees to students who successfully completed their course of study during the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters.
The following are fall 2018 and spring 2019 graduates listed by degree type and hometown.
Skiatook, OK
Samantha Nicole Conn, Associate Degree
Mika Rene Hargis, Bachelor's Degree
McKenzie Christine Lloyd, Bachelor's Degree
Sperry, OK
Jason Andrew Swanson Jr., Associate Degree