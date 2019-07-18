Rogers State University has announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the spring 2019 semester.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a "B").
Courses graded with an "I," "N" and "P" are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the Honor Roll.
Following are RSU students named to the President's and Dean's Honor Rolls, listed by hometown:
Skiatook, OK
Jeffrey Hammontree, Deans Honor Roll
Andrew McElhannon, Deans Honor Roll
Preston Moore, Presidents Honor Roll
Moriah Rake, Presidents Honor Roll
Camron Rehling, Presidents Honor Roll
Jayne Stringfellow, Deans Honor Roll
Sperry, OK
Madeline Driskill, Presidents Honor Roll
Steven Holcomb, Presidents Honor Roll
Austin Kirkpatrick, Deans Honor Roll
Chase Sanchez, Presidents Honor Roll
Jason Swanson, Deans Honor Roll
Dalton Wolf, Presidents Honor Roll