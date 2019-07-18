Rogers State University has announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the spring 2019 semester.

To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a "B").

Courses graded with an "I," "N" and "P" are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the Honor Roll.

Following are RSU students named to the President's and Dean's Honor Rolls, listed by hometown:

Skiatook, OK

Jeffrey Hammontree, Deans Honor Roll

Andrew McElhannon, Deans Honor Roll

Preston Moore, Presidents Honor Roll

Moriah Rake, Presidents Honor Roll

Camron Rehling, Presidents Honor Roll

Jayne Stringfellow, Deans Honor Roll

Sperry, OK

Madeline Driskill, Presidents Honor Roll

Steven Holcomb, Presidents Honor Roll

Austin Kirkpatrick, Deans Honor Roll

Chase Sanchez, Presidents Honor Roll

Jason Swanson, Deans Honor Roll

Dalton Wolf, Presidents Honor Roll

