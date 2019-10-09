Skiatook Cross Country had a great day of racing Thursday at the Claremore meet.

Mykenzie Jones for placed in the top 20 and placed 16th with a 5k personal record time of 22:28.

"Of the 20 Bulldog runners, 14 set Personal Records as they ended their last regular season meet," Coach Tony Wisley said.

Running Personal Records were:

Faith Walker

Nevaeh Bowman

Naataani Biggoose

Trevor Snively

Aaron Hight

Jaxon Linton

Ethan Euliss

Jax Ward

Camron Sanders

Baylor Ward

Andrew Miller

Garison Taylor

Jaden Tibbles

Evan Taylor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.