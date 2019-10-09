Skiatook Cross Country had a great day of racing Thursday at the Claremore meet.
Mykenzie Jones for placed in the top 20 and placed 16th with a 5k personal record time of 22:28.
"Of the 20 Bulldog runners, 14 set Personal Records as they ended their last regular season meet," Coach Tony Wisley said.
Running Personal Records were:
Faith Walker
Nevaeh Bowman
Naataani Biggoose
Trevor Snively
Aaron Hight
Jaxon Linton
Ethan Euliss
Jax Ward
Camron Sanders
Baylor Ward
Andrew Miller
Garison Taylor
Jaden Tibbles
Evan Taylor