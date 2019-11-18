On Friday, November 15, 2019, the Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion (UVED) Program, a division of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council, achieved the milestone of enrolling 10,000 citizens in its one-of-a-kind program.
“Since last November, we have been working to address the problem of uninsured driving in Oklahoma,” said Amanda Arnall Couch, UVED Program Director. “Having 10,000 fewer uninsured vehicles on our roadways benefits us all.”
Citizens across the state receive notices from the UVED Program, informing them that Oklahoma Insurance Department records indicate their vehicles are uninsured. Citizens with active coverage may contact the UVED Program by mail, email, or phone to resolve the matter quickly. Citizens without active coverage are invited to participate in the Program by acquiring insurance and paying a fee, in exchange for the matter’s remaining outside the Court system – i.e., no criminal charges are filed.
“In less than a year, the UVED Program has significantly reduced the number of uninsured vehicles on Oklahoma roadways,” said Jason Hicks, President of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association, “and all Oklahomans should feel safer for it.”