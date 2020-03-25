The Oklahoma State Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, March 25, to discuss a proposal by Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister to transition to online learning starting April 6 for all state public schools.
The amendment passed unanimously.
The amendment stops in-person instruction and closes buildings until on or after May 8-15. Essential support staff would be allowed to use the buildings. Districts have until April 6 to prepare for distance learning.
A survey has sent to each district to find out what the capability of the district is so the State Department of Education knows where to help and fill in gaps.
Hofmeister said they have received guidance from the US Department of Education.
“We are trying to deliver education to all students in an unprecedented time. The weight of this decision does not go unnoticed by this board. We have to do what we can to move online and get education to students the best that we can,” Hofmeister said.
Board member Carlisha Bradley said, “Distance learning does not mean all technology or all online. Teachers will be thinking about how to innovate in unique ways to get learning to all students. We continue to think about how to support those districts without forgetting about the most vulnerable students who do not have that access. Health is the first priority.”
The department stated that all work will not be computer based. They are partnering with OETA to reach into homes where even cell service cannot reach and looking into how to provide learning with the resources PBS has to offer.
Board member Kurt Bollenbach said that a lot of people have reached out to express their opinions and concerns. “The decision is not made without everyone’s input. Your voice is being heard,” he said
The amendment does not add additional barriers for virtual schools. They can get started immediately once they submit assurance document.
“We are working with companies to provide connectivity. This is the first time in history have had a virtual state board of education meeting. We must adapt to the times and we must help one another. We must love one another. We must care for one another. Let’s keep learning happening,” Hofmeister said.
Oklahoma school report cards will not be provided this year due to the state testing waiver. The state of Oklahoma did receive a federal waiver to forego all mandated state testing for the 2019-2020 school year.
61% of students in Oklahoma qualify for free and reduced lunch. The State Board of Education has worked with the Department of Agriculture to be able to provide meals through deliver meals on bus routes and providing pick-up meals.
“I applaud all those who are making sure that they have plans in local schools to keep providing meals,” Hofmeister said.
“[Distance learning] will look different for all schools and we have to accept that. Some have the resources and some do not. We will provide more support at the state and federal level to the districts,” Hofmeister said.
For students with Individual Education Plans and those that have special needs, their learning plans will be looked at by each district on an individual bases with support from the state to provide those students with the learning they need.
“[Graduation ceremonies] are going to be different and we recognize that. There just isn’t a way around that. We will continue to be inspired by the creativity of those that work with our kids,” Hofmeister said. School districts around the country are looking at creative ways to honor the achievement that seniors have achieved.
The department is also working with DHS to mitigate any difficult home situations. A mental health component is included in the distance framework and the state department is working with districts to assist any students with mental health concerns.
“It is on our heart, the students that see school as a refuge. School is the safe place for many of our kids,” Hofmeister said. “School is not the building; it is the people, the connection between students and their teachers and those who support them. School is the delivery of education. We want those connections to occur right away.”