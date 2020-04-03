Skiatook and Sperry school are helping keep kids fed while school is out of session.
Many kids rely on school lunches as their main source of food each week. The USDA has also approved for each child to receive a free lunch, even if they are not on the free and reduced lunch program.
Sacks include a healthy lunch and a breakfast for the next day. Skiatook Superintendent Rick Thomas said that Skiatook is passing out around 400 sacks each day.
Teachers have also parked near the pickup line to wave and say hello to students. One teacher said she showed up each day to greet students to brighten their day and because she really missed her students.
If you need to pick up printed materials for distance learning, those materials will be passed out through the pick up lines.
Skiatook students can pick up a lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 825 W. Rogers. Your child does not need to be with you and you do not need to get out of the car.
Sperry students can pick up a lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in front of the administration building. Your child will need to be with you, but you do not need to get out of the car.