Former Osage County Commissioner Scott Hilton has filed a protective order against current County Commissioner Kevin Paslay, who is the subject of an ongoing investigation by state law enforcement authorities.
Hilton filed the order in Osage County District Court on Feb. 13 against Paslay, who revealed during a public meeting in January that he was being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The emergency order was granted by the court, and a hearing has been set for March 2. That hearing will determine if a final protective order should be granted.
Hilton also has filed harassment charges, which have been sent to the Washington County District Attorney for review, according to Hilton.
According to the protective order, Pasley is prohibited from any contact with Hilton and was ordered to surrender any weapons in his possession and any concealed carry license.
Paslay said he’s never threatened Hilton and didn’t know why the protective order was filed.
The OSBI confirmed to The Journal this week that it was investigating Pasley, who referenced the investigation during the Jan. 14 Skiatook City Council meeting. The OSBI didn’t provide details about what was being investigated, but confirmed information has been sent to the Washington County District Attorney to determine what, if any, charges will be filed.
The Skiatook Journal first reported the OSBI investigation in its Jan. 22 issue.
It’s unknown if the protective order has been included in the OSBI investigation. Hilton said he sought the protective order after several incidences occurred with Paslay.
“It is time for me to protect myself and my family,” Hilton said.
Hilton cited four incidents as being the reason for the protective order:
On Nov. 25, Hilton attended a county commissioners meeting at the Osage County Courthouse, where Paslay was also in attendance. Upon seeing Hilton in the meeting, Paslay returned to his vehicle and brought back a gun, saying there may be trouble at the meeting.
“It was very intimidating to have the commissioner with a gun on his hip,” Hilton said, “especially when he went back to get it because I was there.”
A new law allows elected officials to carry a gun into the courthouse building, but not into any courtrooms. Hilton is not an elected official and said he was unarmed at the meeting.
On Jan. 21, Paslay revealed his location west of Skiatook on Highway 20 to Hilton via cell phone. Hilton was unsure why this occurred.
On Feb. 3, Hilton stated in the police report that Paslay saw him exiting the city office building on Broadway, and that “Kevin then made an illegal U-turn at Rogers and Broadway and drove back towards the men at a higher rate of speed” and flipped off Hilton and Thomas (TJ) Teel, who was with him at the time.
Teel is currently running against Paslay for the county commissioner seat. The police report states, “This possibly indicates that the motive in this incident is political in nature.”
On Feb. 7, Paslay left a voicemail on Hilton’s phone at 12:16 p.m. stating, “I just want to tell you if you want to grow a set contact me. If you don’t, you better stay out of my way,” Hilton said.
When asked about the protective order, Paslay said: “I’ve never been a threat to him. It’s one of those plays. Someone is telling him what to do because he is not that smart. He’s still mad about [losing the election in] 2016.”