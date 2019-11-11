Skiatook’s second graders hosted their annual Veterans Day program Monday, November 11.
Directed by Robin Haynes second graders performed “Star Spangled Banner,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” and other American favorites including “God Bless America” in sign language.
After the playing of “Taps” and a moment of silence, Principal Christy White spoke and thanked all of the veterans for their service and sacrifice and applauded Mrs. Haynes for another fantastic program. The VFW passed out flags to all of the second graders.
Veterans Day is an emotional time for many veterans and their families. Mrs. Haynes honors those sacrifices and teaches the next generation about our heroes through her yearly program.
