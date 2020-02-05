The Senate is currently voting on the articles of impeachment. A two-thirds super majority vote is required for impeachment.
On Article 1: Abuse of Power President Trump was acquitted. Fifty-two senators voted for acquittal while 48 voted for impeachment.
Both Oklahoma senators voted not guilty. Mitt Romney was the only republican to cross party boundaries and vote guilty.
Romney, in a speech explaining his voting decision said, "The allegations made in the articles of impeachment are very serious. As a Senator-juror, I swore an oath, before God, to exercise “impartial justice.” I am a profoundly religious person. I take an oath before God as enormously consequential. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the President, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced. I was not wrong."
He further said, "This verdict is ours to render. The people will judge us for how well and faithfully we fulfilled our duty. The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the President committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a “high crime and misdemeanor.”
Yes, he did. The President asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The President withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The President delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. The President’s purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the President is guilty of an appalling abuse of the public trust."
On Article 2: Obstruction of Congress the senate voted 53 for acquittal and 47 for impeachment.
Mitt Romney voted not guilty on the second article of impeachment as did both Oklahoma senators.
The Senate is currently comprised of 53 republicans and 47 democrats.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell thanked the Chief Justice Roberts and his staff for their assistance in the process and presented Chief Justice Roberts with the golden gavel. He also thanked the pages for delivering 180 question cards during the trial and the Capital Police for their service to the senate and the country.
The Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer also thanked the staff and the pages for their diligent work over many long days during the trial.
Brad Parscale, President Trumps 2020 campain manager released the following statement, "President Trump has been totally vindicated and it’s now time to get back to the business of the American people. The do-nothing Democrats know they can’t beat him, so they had to impeach him. This terrible ordeal was always a campaign tactic to invalidate the 2016 votes of 63 million Americans and was a transparent effort to interfere with the 2020 election only nine months away. And since the President’s campaign only got bigger and stronger as a result of this nonsense, this impeachment hoax will go down as the worst miscalculation in American political history.”
This was the third Presidential impeachment trial in history and the first in which a member of the President's own party voted for impeachment.