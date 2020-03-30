Senor Salsa is experiencing more problems than just the coronavirus. On Monday, March 30, the restaurant caught on fire.
No one was injured in the fire because it started before employees arrived for work and was caused by a faulty wire.
Cristian Albiter, an employee of Senor Salsa, said that the fire was mostly contained to the bar area.
“We are doing a bathroom restoration so there was a lot covered by plastic. All of the food was in the walk-in, so that’s all ok. And there was a firewall that kept the fire from spreading further,” he said.
“All of the employees just showed up and started cleaning without even being asked to,” Albiter said. “Covenant Restoration gave all the employees jobs while we get everything cleaned up as well and that was great.”
An inspector and several companies were on site to help get the restaurant back up and running, hopefully by Tuesday, March 31. The main restaurant will still not be open, but they hope to have pick-up available as quickly as possible.
We will inform you as soon as Senor Salsa is back open for business.
“The community has always been very supportive of us,” Albiter said. “We appreciate that so much.”