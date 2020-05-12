On May 12, ODOT planned to start making some temporary improvements to the SH20 and Javine Hill intersection.
Javine Hill Road poses a threat to drivers trying to pull onto SH 20. There is a right turn lane for drivers traveling west on SH 20, and only a flashing sign and yellow light on SH 20 to warn drivers to be careful.
Permanent construction of a traffic signal at the intersection is delayed while waiting on utility easements and due to budget cuts.
The temporary improvements will include the addition of a four way stop with warning signs, rumble strips and a light change to red in all directions. LED lighting will be added to signage.
Drivers are urged to plan ahead for the changes this will bring to the corridor.
East and westbound SH-20 will be narrowed to one lane with flagging operations in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, weather depending. Crews will reconfigure the current flashing light to an all-red flashing light indicating a four-way stop at the intersection. Rumble strips will also be installed in the eastbound lane of SH-20.
Traffic on Javine Hill Rd. is already directed to stop and yield before entering SH-20. Following the reconfiguration, drivers on SH-20 will now also come to a complete stop before proceeding through the intersection.
“The four-way stop will only be as safe as the driver behind the wheel,” Oklahoma Department of Transportation Division Engineer Randle White said. “While this is an additional safety device for the corridor, it is critical for drivers to do their part by slowing down, setting aside distractions and paying attention. Their actions can impact the safety of everyone on the road.”
Even with numerous safety devices at the intersection, motorists ultimately are the deciding factor in highway safety. Obeying the speed limits, warning signs and the interim four-way stop are critical for the safety of this corridor. Drivers should use caution in the area especially as traffic adjusts to the new interim configuration.
The four-way stop is a temporary step ahead of a larger intersection modification project, which will add a traffic signal and turn lanes at the intersection. The estimated $4 million project will also widen the roadway to a five-lane curb-and-gutter section and adjust the grade to improve the sight distance from half a mile to the west and from a quarter mile east of Javine Hill Road. Utilities are currently being relocated and the project is scheduled to go to bid in late 2020. Should the utility relocations take longer than anticipated, this project letting could shift.