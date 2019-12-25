This will be the final week of the Hometown Hero series for this year. Next week, we will be announcing the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year for 2019.
One thing that I have learned through doing all of these interviews is that none of them believe they are heros. None of them believe they are even doing anything extraordinary. Shane Thompson is no exception.
Thompson spent 20 years in law enforcement. He started working for the Skiatook Police Department in 2004 and retired in 2017.
“I miss the camaraderie within the police force and the friends you work with every day,” Thompson said.
But he doesn’t miss seeing the darker side of life on a daily basis. Thompson and his family have moved to the outskirts of the city and set up a homestead. When you visit their home, you are greeted by several dogs and cats. In the barn, you will find goats, pigs, horses and chickens. They grow vegetables and raise their eight children and have a true passion for helping others.
In 2018, the Thompson’s started hosting a farmer’s market at their farm.
“We used to frequent farmer’s markets,” Thompson said. “Most of the people we talked to said they wouldn’t make much money. They may make $20 or $25 dollars, which went right back to renting the space at the market. So we decided not to charge people for booths at the market. We get to be a part of helping out local farmers and producers.”
During the market, Thompson offers hay rides, snow cones and popcorn at no charge to visitors. They have lots of room for kids to play while their parents sell their wares or shop.
“It was important to us for the market to be a family environment. And to have the market in the evening. Almost all the markets are in the morning, so this gives the vendors another opportunity to make some money and people another opportunity to support local people without standing on the side of a highway,” Thompson said.”
During the markets, the Thompsons also open up their garden to those in need.
“We gave about about 90% of what we grew this year to people in need. We let people help themselves. If they need something, they can go out and pick it.”
“It’s just the way he is,” SHane’s wife Melanie said. “If he feels it in his heart to help someone, he does. He has helped children get surgery they needed, he has bought tires and given away Barbie houses. He doesn’t even think about it. He just does it.”
The Thompsons don’t just give, they open their hearts and homes to anyone in need. Four children in need found exactly what they were looking for in Shane Thompson’s home — a family. The Thompsons started fostering four children and found that they could not imagine those children moving on because they had already become family. The Thompsons adopted the children and said it has been amazing to be all together as one family.
“I have always been of the belief that if you can help someone, regardless of what you have, if what you have helps. If you can’t do what you want, do what you can, Thompson said. “None of the stuff we do here makes us any profit. We do it to help others. We are doing what God says.”
Thompson hopes to pass on his spirit of giving to his children. “I think it’s important for the kids to see us giving and helping others. If they have a feeling to help someone, I don’t want them to look for recognition for themselves, but to just help. There will always be people in need.”