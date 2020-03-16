  • As of this advisory, there are 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to please stay home and limit person-to-person engagement. 
  • OSDH also encourages people who need to engage with state agencies to please visit the agency’s website to learn more about online options rather than visiting state agency offices. Please visit Oklahoma.gov for a directory of state agencies and links to their websites.
  • Pursuant to recommendations from the CDC, OSDH also recommends avoiding mass gatherings of more than 50 people.
  • The COVID-19 hotline is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The number is 877-215-8336.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)

10

Positive (Out-of-State)

2

Negative

174

PUIs Pending Results

29

 

COVID-19 Cases by County

County

COVID-19 Cases by County

Canadian

1

Cleveland

1

Jackson

1

Kay

1

Oklahoma 

2

Payne

1

Tulsa

3

Total

10

 

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years

COVID-19 Cases*

00-04

0

05-17

0

18-49

4

50-64

3

65+

3

Total

10

Age Range

20-69 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

County

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Female

5

Male

5

Total

10

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/16/2020 6:00 a.m.

