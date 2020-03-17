- As of this advisory, there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- At this time, all test results conducted through the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) public health laboratory are sent to the ordering physician or submitting clinical facility. Test status or results will not be provided by phone. If test results are positive, public health officials initiate an investigation, which results in notifying the patient and provider to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing procedures.
- Testing materials remain in short supply. Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test. Those individuals who are uninsured may call 211 for community resources.
- OSDH encourages people who need to engage with state agencies to visit the agency’s website to learn more about online options rather than visiting state agency offices. Please visit Oklahoma.gov for a directory of state agencies and links to their websites.
- For birth certificates, please apply online at MyOklahoma.ok.gov or VitalChek.com
- For WIC benefits, please click here.
- For existing SoonerCare members, please visit mySoonerCare.org to apply and manage benefits.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State)
17
Positive (Out-of-State)
2
Negative
247
PUIs Pending Results
82
COVID-19 Cases by County
County
COVID-19 Cases by County
Canadian
2
Cleveland
1
Jackson
1
Kay
2
Oklahoma
6
Pawnee
1
Payne
1
Tulsa
3
Total
17
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years
COVID-19 Cases*
00-04
0
05-17
0
18-49
8
50-64
5
65+
4
Total
17
Age Range
20-69 yrs
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
County
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Female
6
Male
11
Total
17
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 3/17/2020 11:00 a.m.