The Skiatook Auction is approaching their 45th year of operation. Richard Barnes started the auction on May 10, 1975 at only 15 years old.
Barnes started following his grandfather around as he worked at auctions at five years old. He made his first sale at 13 and was hooked. He held his first auction at the original Skiatook Auction location at 105 E. Rogers. Barnes wanted to stop attending school and just do auctions, but his parents told him he had to stay in school or they would close the auction.
The Skiatook Auction moved to their current location in 1985 at 114 S. A Street. Today, the auction is a family affair with Barnes working alongside his wife, parents, brother and sister-in-law. The Shannon family also puts in long hours helping out at the auction.
“We’ve had highs and lows, but the effort has been rewarding,” Barnes said.
Auctions are held every Monday evening at 6 p.m. The facility can seat 400 people in a climate controlled environment and offers concessions.
The Skiatook Auction is getting ready for their big Labor Day sale September 2, which will begin at 4 p.m. The Labor Day sale has been going on for 44 years.
“I used to take summers off to spend with the kids and come back with a big sale,” Barnes said. “We’ve been doing it so long now, we just keep it going.”
Look for some truly unique items at the Labor Day sale including a bank teller window from the early 1900s. Pictures of items available at the auction are posted Thursday evenings on the Skiatook Auction Facebook page as well as on their website, SkiatookAuction.com.