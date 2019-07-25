Skiatook’s first responders are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donation with Oklahoma Blood Institute. Those who give at the Skiatook Boots & Badges blood drive on Wednesday, July 31, will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers rescue.
Anyone 16 years or older* is urged to stop by Skiatook Community Building (120 S. Bradway) between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. All donors will receive a special-edition Boots & Badges t-shirt and their choice of 1 entry to Frontier City, 1 entry to Science Museum Oklahoma or 2 entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water park. By giving blood at this drive, donors will show their support for the firefighters and law enforcement officers who save lives in their community.
Although all blood types are needed, donors with O-negative blood are particularly urged to give. Only seven percent of the population has this blood type, but it is the ‘universal type’ and can be used in an emergency when a patient’s blood type is not known.
“Skiatook first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”
Appointments for the blood drive may be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.