The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual banquet on February 1, 2020.
This year the event will be held at the Brooks Walton Activity Center at Skiatook High School. Food will be provided by the Post Oak Lodge. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the meet and greet. The banquet begins at 7 p.m.
The speaker this year is Governor Kevin Stitt.
Tickets to the banquet may be purchased by contacting the chamber office at 918.396.3702. Sponsorships are still available as are corporate tables.