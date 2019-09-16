2019 has been the year of Skiatook Strong! Come to the 5k or 1 Mile Color Run dressed as a Super Hero for extra swag!

Proceeds from the race support the community projects of the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce.

• Friday, September 19, 2018

• 6:30 PM

• Osage Prairie Trails at Skiatook Central Park

• Race day registration 5:30 – 6:00 PM or visit SkiatookChamber.com to register

Distance Fee

• 5K $30.00 (Shirts while supplies last)

• 1M $15.00 (No shirt)

Have a team of five or more? Are you a student? Team and student discounts offered online! Call the Chamber office for discount info.

